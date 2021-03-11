Two of Mandi Gobindgarh industrialists family arrested for Rs 23.78 cr fraud

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 8

The district police on Saturday arrested two members of a family of Mandi Gobindgarh industrialists for allegedly committing Rs 23.78 crore fraud with a UAE-based firm.

A case was registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120B, IPC, against the four on the complaint of Bal Krishna Ramgiri, manager of Rasi Global Sharjah UAE.

Those arrested have been identified as Seema Dheer and Subhash Chandra Dheer, while Sakshat Dheer and Shradha Dheer are at large. The accused were presented in a local court, which remanded them in two-day police custody. Amloh DSP Sukhvinder Singh said Ramgiri, a foreign national, had complained to the SSP alleging his firm had supplied scrap to firms DS Metals, DD International Global and MD International owned by Sakshat, Shradha, Subhash Chandra and Seema Dheer between 2016 and 2019 and they committed a fraud of Rs 23.78 crore by not making due payments.

The DSP said the four partners were summoned to join probe, but they could not justify the payments made to the firm as was being claimed by them.