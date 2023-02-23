Two officials suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Rural Development and Panchayats Department on Wednesday suspended senior assistant Gurmeet Singh, who has officiating charge of the BDPO, Guruharsahai, and panchayat secretary Pritpal Singh on the charges of corruption. TNS

Relining of Rajasthan Feeder

Chandigarh: The Water Resource Department on Wednesday issued a notification for closure of Rajasthan Feeder from March 20 to May 23, for 65 days, to complete the relining works of the feeder. TNS

Minister gives job letters

Chandigarh: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday gave appointment letters to eight clerks and a peon at Directorate of Ayurveda, Punjab. TNS

Close shave for passengers

Muktsar: Passengers travelling on a minibus had a close shave as the vehicle went off road near Chak Sherewala village on Wednesday. The police said the bus had developed a snag and the driver lost control over it. TNS

Jawandha takes charge

Chandigarh: Newly appointed Chairman of Punjab Information Technology and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Infotech), Dr Guninderjit Singh Jawandha assumed charge of his office at Udyog Bhawan on Wednesday.