Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a bag containing Rs 25 lakh from two employees of a petrol pump outside a bank on the Ludhiana-Khanna road near Dholewal here on Tuesday.

The employees had gone to deposit cash at the SBI bank when the suspects snatched the bag and fled. The incident was reported at 3.30 pm.

ADCP Sohail Qasim Mir, ACP Sandeep Wadhera and other officers reached the spot for conducting an investigation. ACP Wadhera said petrol pump staffers Pardeep Kumar and Malkit Singh had gone to deposit cash in their car when the incident occurred.

When the vehicle was stopped outside the bank, two motorcyclists snatched the bag containing cash from Malkit.

The ACP said the suspects seemed to have been chasing the car and hurriedly targeted them outside the bank. CCTV footage had also captured the act.

Wadhera said a preliminary probe had established that the suspects had not pointed any weapon at the workers. They rather snatched the bag in a few seconds and fled. Sources said the police were also investigating any possible connivance of the workers.