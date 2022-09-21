Two passengers have confirmed deplaning incident, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Chandigarh, September 20
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said two passengers on the plane had confirmed the Punjab CM deplaning incident.
Addressing a press conference, Badal said: “The Chief Minister’s action has lowered the prestige of Punjab and Punjabis”. He said he had spoken to two passengers who were on the same flight as the CM to verify the incident.
The CM’s action has lowered the prestige of Punjab and Punjabis. Sukhbir Badal, SAD Chief
He said: “While one of the passengers, an industrialist, was in the first class, the other, a hotelier from Rajasthan, was in the business class. Both said Mann had fallen down on the first seat after entering the aircraft”.
He said following this an air hostess informed the CM about his seat and Mann proceeded to his seat “swaying from one side to another”. “Following this, the air hostess informed the captain about the situation, who took the decision to deboard the Chief Minister,” he said.
