Two peddlers nabbed

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police seized 72 kg poppy husk by intercepting a car outside Jakhranwali village near Hanumangarh. Inspector Vikram Chauhan said Mahipal Bishnoi, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested. In another case, 10 gm heroin was seized from Jashanpreet Singh of Ram Nagar here.

Illegal cattle transport: 3 held

Abohar: Three residents of Abohar, who were transporting 21 bulls and calves in two trucks, were arrested during wee hours in Hanumangarh, 60 km from here on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Mangat Ram, Vijay and Vicky of Abohar. OC

Nursing students file plaint

Fatehgarh Sahib: A large number of nursing students of Desh Bhagat Nursing College, Mandi Gobindgarh, have lodged a complaint against the college authorities alleging that the institute has admitted more students than the seats allotted by the Nursing Council of India. OC

8 stolen mobikes recovered

Abohar: Eight stolen motorcycles were recovered from Kulwinder Singh of Lakhe ke Uttar village, after he was arrested by the City-1 police here in a case of theft. OC

