Two persons shot at in US gurdwara

Bathinda, March 27
Two persons were reportedly shot at in a gurdwara in Sacramento County, California, on Sunday. The nagar kirtan was underway when the incident took place.
The police have ruled out a hate crime and said three persons involved in a fistfight were behind the shooting incident.
As per officials, the incident took place around 2:30 pm at Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society and both the victims were in a critical condition.
“Two people were shot at in Sacramento County’s gurdwara. Both the victims are in a critical condition. The shooting is not related to a hate crime. It is a shootout between two men who knew each other,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sikh Society said, “The Bradshaw Sikh Society hosted its first Sikh Parade with thousands of congregants from the region. The parade was peaceful and a celebration of faith. It is unfortunate that a few misguided people tried to ruin a cultural and religious event.”
“We hope the culprit is punished to the fullest extent of law,” the statement added.
Amar Gandhi, spokesman, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said one of the suspects was immediately taken into custody while the second person, East Indian, in his 20s or 30s was held around 8:30 pm local time.
“All those involved in the incident seemed to know each other,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22
Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...
Female shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school attack
The suspect, likely a teenager, also died after being shot b...