Two persons shot at in US gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 27

Two persons were reportedly shot at in a gurdwara in Sacramento County, California, on Sunday. The nagar kirtan was underway when the incident took place.

The police have ruled out a hate crime and said three persons involved in a fistfight were behind the shooting incident.

As per officials, the incident took place around 2:30 pm at Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society and both the victims were in a critical condition.

“Two people were shot at in Sacramento County’s gurdwara. Both the victims are in a critical condition. The shooting is not related to a hate crime. It is a shootout between two men who knew each other,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sikh Society said, “The Bradshaw Sikh Society hosted its first Sikh Parade with thousands of congregants from the region. The parade was peaceful and a celebration of faith. It is unfortunate that a few misguided people tried to ruin a cultural and religious event.”

“We hope the culprit is punished to the fullest extent of law,” the statement added.

Amar Gandhi, spokesman, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said one of the suspects was immediately taken into custody while the second person, East Indian, in his 20s or 30s was held around 8:30 pm local time.

“All those involved in the incident seemed to know each other,” he said.