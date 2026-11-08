Two Punjab-origin men charged over Kapil Sharma’s cafe shooting

Two Punjab-origin men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, with investigators probing their alleged links with gangster Goldy Dhillon’s gang.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) identified the accused as Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both aged 22. They were arrested on November 1 and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with two separate shootings.

The arrests come nearly a year after Delhi Police apprehended Ludhiana-based gangster Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, who was wanted by Canadian authorities in connection with the attacks. Delhi and Canadian police are reportedly coordinating their investigations to establish the wider network behind the shootings.

On October 16, 2025, unidentified assailants fired shots at Kapil Sharma’s cafe for the third time since its opening in July. Two employees were present inside the premises but escaped unhurt. Four days earlier, a woman had sustained injuries in a shooting at a residence in Surrey.

Advertisement

Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Harry Chatha were allegedly linked to the attacks.

Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound said the charges followed extensive investigative work, including the execution of search warrants and analysis of evidence.