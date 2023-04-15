Two robbers nabbed

Abohar: The Wahabwala police arrested Rakesh Kumar of Hiranwali village and Praduman of Katehra village. They had on last Saturday robbed the staff of a petrol station. A car and two mobile phones have been seized from them. Their accomplice, Rohit of Ramgarh, would be nabbed soon, the police said. OC
9 mobiles recovered
Abohar: The police nabbed Satinder Singh Sagar of Jammu Basti and recovered nine mobile phones he had allegedly snatched from different persons, including Tarun Wadhwa of Circular Road here, in the recent past. A case was registered under Section 379 of the IPC. OC
3 jail inmates booked
Ferozepur: The police have booked three jail inmates following the recovery of five mobile phones. As per information, during the routine checking of the barracks, Assistant Jail Superintendent Gurtej Singh recovered these phones from Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, Jagjit Singh and Sunny. OC
Govt should export grain: SAD
Anandpur Sahib: Former Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra has demanded that the state government procure the farm produce and export it to other countries. He said this would benefit farmers as the prices of foodgrains have been increasing in the global market. TNS
Sacking of teachers flayed
Chandigarh: The Democratic Teachers Front has condemned the decision of the Education Department to terminate the services of two contractual volunteer teachers from Mansa district. They rued that despite the CM saying that services of contractual teachers would be regularised, there had been no progress.
