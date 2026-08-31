Two separate cases of alleged patricide, matricide reported in Fazilka

Two separate alleged cases of patricide and matricide have come to light in Fazilka district, with two men being arrested for allegedly killing their parents.

Advertisement

In the first incident, a 50-year-old man allegedly killed his 75-year-old mother in the Sant Nagar locality of Abohar town on Monday.

Advertisement

Police sources said Sunil Kumar, who lived with his mother, Krishna Rani, allegedly hit her on the head with a pressure cooker. The woman reportedly tried to save herself by entering a room, but Sunil allegedly followed her and attacked her again, resulting in her death.

Advertisement

Abohar DSP Harish Kumar said the exact motive behind the attack had yet to be established. However, a domestic dispute was suspected to have led to the murder.

Sunil Kumar was reportedly under mental stress. Sources also alleged that he was a drug addict, although the DSP did not confirm this.

Advertisement

Sunil has been arrested by the police. Krishna Rani’s body has been kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Abohar.

The DSP said an FIR for murder was being registered against Sunil Kumar.

In the second incident, a financier was allegedly shot dead by his son in Tare Wala village in the Jalalabad segment of Fazilka district.

According to the FIR, Gurpreet Kaur alleged that her brother, Mukhtiar Singh, who worked as a financier in Chandigarh, had come to his native village of Tare Wala. She alleged that her son, Gurbaj Singh alias Baza, had killed his father with Mukhtiar Singh’s licensed revolver.

The incident took place on August 4. Gurbaj Singh was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he shot Mukhtiar Singh dead while the revolver was lying nearby.

Pragat Singh, SHO of the Vairoke police station, where a murder case has been registered against Gurbaj Singh, told The Tribune that there had been disputes between the father and son. At times, Mukhtiar Singh allegedly objected to his son’s alcohol consumption.

Another possible motive being investigated was that Mukhtiar Singh had allegedly refused to give his son the amount of pocket money he wanted, which may have led to the crime.

The SHO said the police had initially registered the case under Section 174 of the CrPC on August 4. However, after receiving further information and conducting an investigation, the police allegedly found that Gurbaj Singh had killed his father and subsequently registered a murder case against him.

Gurbaj Singh was arrested on Sunday and produced before a Judicial Magistrate, who remanded him to one-day police custody on Monday.