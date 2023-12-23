Two undertrials end lives in Hoshiarpur Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 22

Two undertrials reportedly died by suicide by hanging themselves in Hoshiarpur Central Jail in the wee hours of today.

They were found hanging in the bathroom. As soon as the information regarding the suicide spread, senior police officers immediately arrived and started the investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Teetu of Badaun (UP), who is the resident of village Mehna, Hoshiarpur, and Omkar Chand alias Kala, a resident of Mohalla Sundar Nagar, Hoshiarpur.

A case under Sections 376, 363, 366A IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against Teetu on August 18 this year while a case under Sections 22-61-85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Omkar Chand on September 2.

Both were undertrials. Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, Amritpal Singh said the convicts ended their lives by hanging themselves in the bathroom inside the barrack around 3 am. He said both were declared dead on the spot by the medical officer of the jail Dr Simar.

Proceedings under Section 176 CrPC have been recorded and the investigation has been started. It is believed that both have taken the step due to stress. After the post-mortem, the police handed over the bodies to their relatives.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur