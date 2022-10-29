Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 29

An unidentified speeding vehicle hit two young women and a child to death in Jhanjheri village near Landran in the wee hours today.

Around 12:30am, roadside eatery worker heard a loud noise of a vehicle hitting something. When he came out, he saw victims on the road and the vehicle fleeing the spot. Cops said one woman fell on one side of the road while the other woman and the child, around 10 years of age, fell on the other side.

The straight stretch of road sees high speed vehicular movement.

Majaat SHO Kamal Taneja said, “In the initial investigation, it appears to be a hit-and-run case. Blood-stained bodies were found on the road. There are blood stains on the road also. We have questioned people present at the spot. The victims have not been identified yet.”

Police is scanning the CCTV footage of the area.

Police have taken the bodies in possession and sent to the mortuary of GMCH-32.

#Mohali