Two youths die of overdose, three booked

Hoshiarpur, February 25
Two youths of Talla village of the Tanda Urmur area reportedly died of drug overdose. The victims, both aged around 25 years, have been identified as Talla village residents Avtar Singh, alias Ajay, and Sahil.
They used to work as waiters in wedding functions.
Today morning, Sulakkhan Singh, a farmer of Talla village, went to his fields and saw bodies of two youths lying near the tube well room and informed the police.
After receiving information aobut the bodies, the SHO, Tanda police station, Sub-Inspector Malkiyat Singh, along with the police team, reached the spot and took those into custody.
The SHO said on the basis of the statement of Dildar, father of Avtar, a case was registered against three persons, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the deceased youths.
The suspects had been identified as Makkhan, Raju and Happy, all residents of Budhawala, the SHO said.
