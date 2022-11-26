Two youths loot Rs 5L from arhtiya in Maur Mandi

Bathinda, November 25
In broad daylight, two youths looted Rs 5 lakh from a commission agent at gunpoint in Maur Mandi on Friday. After receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.
When Vijay Kumar was cleaning his shop on Friday morning, two youths came in a car and looted money at gunpoint. In the preliminary investigation, the police have scanned the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the shop. In the CCTV footage, the accused could be seen getting down the car.
The police said a case had been registered and teams had started a probe.
