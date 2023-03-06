Two youths washed away in Bhakra Canal

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 5

Two youths were feared drowned in Bhakra Canal, near Rangeelpur village, here today. The deceased identified as Sumeet Kohata (27) and Biraj (32) both residents of Rohru, near Shimla, in Himachal Pradesh, went to take selfies at the canal today morning.

According to information, Sumit was employed in private firm at Mohali and his friend Biraj had come to meet him from Shimla.

The police said Sumeet and his colleague Aman Ali along with Biraj were taking selfies on the canal bank around 7 am when Biraj slipped into the water. In an attempt to pull Biraj out Sumit was also washed away in the strong canal water current. The divers reached the spot at 7.30 am but by that time both the youths were washed away, said the police.