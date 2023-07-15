UCC not in national interest: SAD

Chandigarh, July 14
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today told the 22nd Law Commission that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was not in national interest and enforcing it without a genuine countrywide inter-faith consensus, especially among minorities, would violate the spirit of the Constitution and generate fear and divisive sentiments.
In a letter to the Member Secretary of the commission by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party noted “uniformity should not be confused with unity. India symbolises unity in diversity and not in uniformity. Only a truly federal structure can resolve our problems and make India a global superpower”. Badal urged the Centre not to go ahead with the UCC and respect Sikhs’ sentiments before taking any decision.
