Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, September 22

AAP MLA Raman Arora and Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security and Operations) Naresh Dogra on Wednesday had an ugly spat, apparently over a property dispute between two shopkeepers of Shastri Nagar market here.

While Arora took the side of a tyre shop owner, Dogra supported the cloth merchant.

Later, both parties met at a media house of the city to reach a compromise. But things got only worse as there were reports of both sides using abusive language and manhandling each other.

DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja came to Dogra’s help whereas supporters of Arora, including MLA Sheetal Angural, also reached the scene.

The arguments between the two sides continued till the wee hours of Thursday.

Videos of the incident have gone viral. The MLA’s supporters reportedly reached the local civil hospital and pressed a doctor to issue a medico-legal report.

Condemning the incident, Congress leader Partap Bajwa put out a series of tweets. “This is the sorry state of affairs under AAP government where the life of even a senior police officer is not safe. What to say of an ordinary man’s safety and security.”

He slammed the two AAP MLAs. “The conduct of these MLAs is already well-known as they are habitual offenders of law. Moreover I have been told that instead of charging the MLAs, it happened the other way round as those assaulted have been slapped with serious sections of the IPC.”

Sukhpal Khaira tweeted, “AAP MLA fought with a DCP over a petty property dispute in Jalandhar due to his vested interest. Do you think such MLAs will deny Rs 25 crore offered under the so-called ‘Operation Lotus’. This operation is a creation of Arvind Kejriwal.”