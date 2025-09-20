DT
PT
Home / Punjab / UK Sikh woman’s rape: £20,000 reward for info about accused

PTI
London, Updated At : 06:38 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
UK’s crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers is offering 20,000 pounds as reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the rape of a Sikh woman in Oldbury, the local police force announced on Friday.

West Midlands Police said the investigation “continues at pace” following the attack on the woman in her 20s at Tame Road in Oldbury last week.

Some local community groups had expressed concerns after a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of rape was released on bail, without being charged.

“We know that this attack has caused worry and concern for local people,” said Alan Edwards, West Midlands Regional Manager at Crimestoppers.

“We believe someone out there knows something and we want to encourage them to come forward anonymously. The reward is offered to prompt anyone with information to speak up, no matter how small the detail,” he said.

