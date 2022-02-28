Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 27

Punjab students who have taken refuge in bunkers of college hostels and underground Metro stations in Ukraine are running out of food and essential supplies.

Khushal of Mansa, stranded at Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, said: “It is 3 pm here, but we haven’t had our breakfast yet as we don’t have food. The biting cold is also taking its toll on us. Situation is worsening by the day as we regularly hear sounds of bomb strikes and gunshots. For our safety, we are staying in dingy bunkers. We are out of food and water,” he said.

Situation worsening by the day Situation is getting worse by the day. For our safety, we are staying in dingy bunkers. We are out of food and water. —Khushal, Stranded in Kharkiv

Palakpreet Kaur of Talwandi Sabo has been stuck near the Armenian border after being denied entry into the country. Putting up at an underground Metro station, uncertainty looms as to when she will be able to cross the border and reach India.

While talking to The Tribune over the phone, Drishti, who is stranded in Ukraine, said: “I am in Uzhhorod city on the western border, around 1,500 km from Russia. So conditions are relatively peaceful here so far. But in Kyiv, students are in trouble as they are stuck in bunkers. There is little hope of rescuing them.”

With the efforts of university and the Indian Embassy, two batches had already left for India via Hungary. “I may get a chance to cross over tomorrow and hope to reach India in a day or two,” she adds.

As many as 34 students from Bathinda and Mansa have been identified so far. Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar said 19 students from Bathinda district were currently stranded in Ukraine. They include Palakpreet Kaur, Harshdeep Singh, Hansil, Karambir Singh, Hitesh, Lisika Sharma, Tanish Garg, Drishti, Lovkesh Kumar, Mohit Verma, Ripanjeet Kaur, Jabarjung Singh, Jatin, Rohil Sharma, Saurav Kumar Yadav, Tamana, Ritika and Bharat Kumar. “We have talked to their parents here and are making efforts to make arrangements for their safe return,” he said. Also, 15 students from Mansa district are stranded there.

#indians in ukraine #ukraine crisis