Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

GS Paul

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

The hapless parents whose children have been stranded in trouble-torn Ukraine have no choice, but to wait and watch. They have been in touch with their children through video calls every half an hour, to know their well-beings.

With no communication yet received from the government authorities about ‘concrete’ measures being taken up for their safe evacuation, the anxious parents consoled each other in this panic-stricken situation, praying for the safety of their children stranded in Ukraine.

Majority of the students belonging to Punjab have been undergoing the MBBS course from Kharkiv National Medical University and Lviv National Medical University in Ukraine.

Kainaat Mahajan, who had gone to Ukraine last year to undergo medicine course at Kharkiv National Medical University, informed her parents, through a video call this morning, a bomb had blasted just outside their hostel last night. She said that they have all been sheltered safely in an underground tube station. However, some students were shifted to mess last night, to have their dinner when the bomb blast occurred. Consequently, they got stranded in the mess only, while others are in the bunker without food since last night.

She said that with banks and ATMs getting defunct, they were all short of money, as most of the students possessed US dollars and could not convert them into Hryvnia, the Ukrainian currency.

Kainaat’s mother Rekha Mahajan resented that except for circulating the help line numbers, the Indian government could not do anything yet for the safe evacuation of the students.

Saloni Soni, whose son Ambuj Soni is pursuing fifth year of MBBS in Ukraine, said, “We have no option but to look up to the Indian government to bring back our children. So far we have been getting updates and are in touch with our children only through video calls and are glued to the television to know what efforts were being made by our government”

Komal Hasija, whose daughter Saumya Hasija, too got trapped in Ukraine, blamed the university authorities for being lenient in allowing the students to board the flight back home beforehand. Now, with air space getting shut, uncertainty prevailed over catching the return flight for those students who have booked their tickets for February 27.

“The Ukraine university authorities did not pay any heed to Indian students’ pleas to relieve them in advance so that they could make arrangements for their safe return. The students, including my daughter, had requested the university authorities to allow them finish their course online later on, but the authorities were adamant on taking offline classes. Now, the situation has got out of reach and is life threatening for our children”, she said.

