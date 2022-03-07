Ukraine Crisis: Some students finding way into European nations

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 6

Even as most MBBS students have returned home from war-torn Ukraine, there are some who are looking at the present situation as an opportunity to find their way into European countries.

These youth moved to Ukraine about a year ago to pursue language courses as getting a study visa is much easier than procuring a Schengen visa.

Some of these youth, who could now finally cross over to Poland, Romania, Hungary or other neighbouring countries have not returned.

In Ukraine, these students survived on the commission from new Indian students needing accommodation there. Their parents, who had spent lakhs on their fee and maintenance for nearly a year, too, want them to settle in Europe.

Nitin Arora, a youth from Sangat Singh Nagar in Jalandhar, who was a student of language course in Kharkiv, told The Tribune today that he was in Poland and had managed Schengen visa and would now not return. He was among the first few youth to have crossed the border. Like him, another youth from the Islamganj area, who too had gone to study Ukrainian language, said he had got one-month transit visa to Poland during which he would explore opportunities to settle and work in Europe. Gurbhej Singh from Bhunder Di village of Hoshiarpur, said he had reached Italy where his cousins were settled. "I am not coming homewards as of now", he said.