Ukraine returnees can study in 30 countries: NMC

Our Correspondent

Faridkot, September 15

A week after the National Medical Commission (NMC) allowed Indian students from war-torn Ukraine to complete their education in foreign universities under the academic mobility programme, the panel today came out with a clarification that this temporary relocation of students was applicable only to 30 countries.

The list includes Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan, the US, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Romania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia and Hungary. The NMC advised the students to adopt the mobility programme in these countries only.

