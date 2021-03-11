Ukraine returnees can't be adjusted at local colleges: NMC

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 19

With the fate of thousands of Ukraine returnees in limbo, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday clarified no medical student could be accommodated in Indian colleges.

FMGL guidelines The NMC has clarified that foreign medical students, whose classes started after November 18, 2021, were governed with the provisions of FMGL-2021

These students must complete the entire duration of their course, training and internship in the same foreign medical institution

As many Ukraine universities are helping their students to move to other medical colleges to complete their course and obtain the degree from the respective universities, the NMC declined to approve the mobility programme being offered by these institutions.

In a public notice, issued on Thursday, the NMC has clarified that foreign medical students whose classes started after November 18, 2021, were governed under the provisions of Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate 2021 (FMGL-2021). As per these provisions, the foreign medical students must complete the entire duration of their course, training and internship in the same foreign medical institution and no part of this training or internship can be done in India or in any other country.

The foreign medical students are required to undergo an internship with a minimum duration of 12 months in the same foreign medical institution. In addition, these students are required to undergo a supervised internship in India for a minimum period of 12 months after qualifying the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) .

The NMC has allowed the foreign medical students to attend online classes of theory subjects only which should mandatorily be supplemented by offline practical and clinical training in their institute or its affiliated hospital. Any student who is covered under the Screening Test Regulations, 2002, may change/transfer his institution/university.

The NMC has clarified that only those Indian students who were in the last year of their MBBS course, but had to leave their foreign medical institution due to Covid-19 or Russia-Ukraine conflict and returned to India were eligible for FMGE. However, such students must have subsequently completed their studies and got certificate of course/degree by their institute on or before June 30, 2022.

Due to Covid, around 23,000 Indian students returned from various Chinese universities and colleges, mostly pursuing medical courses, while due to the Russia-Ukraine war, around 18,000 Indian medical students returned from Ukrainian medical universities.

