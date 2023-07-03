 Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of shooters suffers : The Tribune India

Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of shooters suffers

Ammunition cost shoots up 20-25%

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 2

The year-long Russia-Ukraine war has hit the training of Indian shooters who are practising for international and national shooting events.

Due to shortage of ammunition, the prices have shot up by 20 to 25 per cent.

The majority of Indian shooters rely on guns and ammunition supplied from Italy and Cyprus. But both nations are currently busy feeding the two warring countries, creating a shortage for Indian shotgun shooters.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) —which manages shotgun shooting in the country says it is trying its best to get maximum ammunition for budding shooters.

“Till 2022, a single cartridge cost me an average of Rs 36 to 38. It is now available for Rs 62. There is an increase of over 25 per cent for a sport that is already expensive,” said Punjab-based shooters.

“Even if the war ends today, weapon suppliers are non-committal that prices will come down for another three years due to shortage across the world,” they added.

An average shooter fires over 200 to 500 rounds per day to compete with top shooters. Presently, in addition to the rates, the supply is limited and despite earnest efforts by the NRAI, the ammunition supply is slow.

In recent years, shooting has been one sport in which India has won maximum medals in Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Cup events.

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia told The Tribune that procuring ammunition from our suppliers in Italy and Cyprus is getting tougher day by day as they are non-committal on supply dates.

“Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, manufacturers are getting big orders. With countries willing to pay more in the wake of the ammunition needed for the war, sports’ shooting is not a priority for manufacturers. However, we are trying our best,” he stated.

On the issue of price rise, Bhatia said that since the input costs for manufacturers are up, the average price rise in India is around 20 per cent for shooters. “From gas, airfares, gun powder and raw material, all prices are up and thus the price rise,” he said.

Meanwhile, budding Indian shooters said that it is becoming almost impossible for them to continue with the game as the “already elite and expensive” sport has turned more costly.

“Probably, the government must intervene and provide more subsidy to NRAI and state associations so that young shooters can fire more rounds,” said an Uttar Pradesh-based shooter, who started shooting last year.

NRAI Coordinator for shotgun shooting, Amarjang Singh Sidhu, confirmed that NRAI is trying its best to procure maximum ammunition for Indian shooters. “Talks are on to ensure that ammunition from other manufacturers for training purpose can be imported at lesser rates,” he said.

