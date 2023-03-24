Unable to repay loan, couple die by suicide

Sangrur, March 23
A couple in Bakhora Kalan village of the district allegedly died by hanging.
Lehra DSP Pushpinder Singh said the deceased Raghuvir Singh (35) and his wife Sandeep Kaur (31) had taken a loan worth Rs 6.50 lakh from a private money lender to construct their house. But they couldn’t repay it. The couple is survived by two children — an eight-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.
“Last night, they told their children that they were going out for a medicine. When they did not return, their family members started looking for them and found them hanging in a cowshed. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,” said the DSP.
After a post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives of the deceased.
Sukhdarshan Singh, a relative, and other village residents have requested the Punjab Government to provide financial aid to the family.
