‘Unaccounted’ Rs 39.60L seized during NIA raid

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized Rs 39.60 lakh from the house of Harsimrandeep Singh, alias Sema Behbal, a Category-A gangster in the district.

In coordination with the police, the NIA raided the houses of three gangsters — Behbal, Ajay Kumar and Lakhwinder Singh of Bambiha Group — in Kotkapura.

Facing over two dozen criminal cases, including many of extortion, Behbal is lodged in Bathinda Central Jail since January 2018 after he was arrested from Dehradun. Faridkot SP Jasmeet Singh said that at the time of NIA’s raid, Behbal’s father and grandmother were present at the house. After the NIA and the police found a huge amount in cash there, Behbal’s family could not provide its source and details. The NIA team handed over the money to the Bajakhana police and the police informed the I-T Department.

According to the police , Behbal has been operating an extortion racket from behind the bars and many of his aides are helping him in identifying potential extortion victims.