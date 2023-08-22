Unanimously elected panchayats to get Rs 5 lakh special grant: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, August 21

CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a special grant of Rs 5 lakh for unanimously elected panchayats under the “Mukh Mantri Pind Ekta Sanman”. Stressing on the need to maintain brotherhood during the panchayat polls, the CM said, “These elections are important for the development of villages. Thus, we have announced a special grant for villages, which will elect sarpanch and panches unanimously.” Mann said the panchayat elections shouldn’t be used as a tool to settle political score with the opponents. — TNS

Will root out political acrimony This will set a trend to elect representatives unanimously and root out acrimony from the grassroots level. Bhagwant Mann, CM

#Bhagwant Mann