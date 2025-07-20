Unauthorised quarrying along Sutlej cause of worry for villagers

The threat of floods looms large during the monsoons over the villages along Sutlej river, where floods played havoc in the past two years.

While the villagers keep their fingers crossed during the rainy season that there is no breach in the dhusi bundh and floodwaters do not gush into their villages, they are faced with another significant and perennial threat — that of illegal sand mining.

Villagers along the Sutlej, including Dullewala, Isapur, Mand Daulatpur, Mand Charaudhi, Bandowal and Massaffarwal, face sleepless nights, as on an average, 10-15 trolleys of sand are taken out from the banks of the Sutlej on a daily basis in an illegal way. The unlawful practice takes place during the night hours right till morning.

People involved in illegal sand mining fill about 10-15 trolleys daily and are out to their respective destinations before the villagers wake up.

Ajmer Singh, a villager in Isapur, said despite lodging verbal complaints with the police at Machhiwara, no action had been taken till date. “We are fed up as nobody is bothered to come and check the illegal mining taking place on the banks of the river. We do not know from where they come, but at times we see trolleys laden with sand, moving out from our villages early morning at 4 am,” he said.

Farmer Avtar Singh from Morinda had purchased 9 acres in Isapur village at Rs 15 lakh per acre. “From 7 am to 6 pm, I stay here in my fields as paddy is sown, but after that I go back to Morinda. The other day I saw my empty fields from where sand had been dug out. It was shocking as I cannot plant anything on that land till I arrange for sand trolleys to level up the fields,” rued Singh.

The villagers complained that without political and police connivance, such activity could not take place. “This is evident from the fact that despite lodging complaints with higher officials in Chandigarh, no action had been taken so far,” said the Panch of a village.

Despite repeated attempts, Mining Officer Rajat Kumar could not be contacted for comments.