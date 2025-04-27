‘Unchecked’ corruption in Nagar Councils, officials brazenly accept bribes online

The arrest of a sanitary inspector by the Vigilance Bureau has once again exposed the deep-rooted corruption festering within the Nagar Councils of Faridkot district. Investigations reveal a troubling pattern — officials, emboldened by a lack of accountability, are now demanding and accepting bribes not just in cash but even through digital transactions.

In a major crackdown, Rustam Sher Sodhi, Sanitary Inspector of Jaito Nagar Council, was arrested after he was caught demanding and accepting bribes from a local contractor. The vigilance team swung into action following a complaint by Sahil Kumar, proprietor of Kaka Flex Board in Faridkot, who exposed the murky dealings. Kumar alleged that Sodhi demanded Rs 75,000 to clear municipal bills for repair and painting works — of which Rs 73,500 had already been paid through a combination of cash and digital transfers, including Google Pay.

Officials allegedly forced contractors to inflate quotation rates — from Rs 30/sq ft to Rs 40/sqft — to accommodate their hefty commissions. Two bills worth Rs 2.94 lakh were cleared after multiple bribe payments were made: Rs 30,000 in cash on March 4, Rs 15,000 via Google Pay and cash on March 12, and Rs 28,500 in cash on March 13.

Investigation revealed another official at Jaito Nagar Council also shared the bribe proceeds. Payments were made directly to mobile numbers linked to these officials, indicating a shocking brazenness in accepting digital bribes without fear of repercussions.

The investigation also uncovered a similar modus operandi in the Faridkot Municipal Council, where Kumar claimed he had to pay Rs 1,75,500 in bribes for the clearance of a Rs 2,95,500 bill. Despite payments being made, the extortion continued unabated, forcing the complainant to finally report the matter via the state’s Anti-Corruption Helpline.