Under debt, Moga farmer ends life

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 10

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly ended life by consuming some poisonous substance at Bhaloor village in Baghapurana subdivision of Moga, the police said today.

Ranjit Singh, 45, was under depression for the past few months as he could not repay Rs 30 lakh bank loan and Rs 50 lakh raised from arhtiyas and money lenders.

BKU (Ekta) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri urged the Punjab Government to waive the deceased farmer’s loan and provide a government job to the next of the kin so that the aggrieved family could make both ends meet. —