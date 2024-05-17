Under EC gaze over election expenses, Punjab nominees turn to CAs

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 16

With less than two weeks to go for voting in Punjab, candidates and their chartered accountants (CAs) are on toes to ensure that the expenditure on campaigning and the celebrations, if they win, “remains strictly under the Rs 95-lakh limit”. Reason: The Election Commission has deputed special poll observers to keep a hawk’s eye on all expenses by the candidates.

Statement of Account Candidates need special assistance from tax experts as we need to keep an eye on every rupee spent. Any difference between expenditure made and reported can attract severe action — Chartered Accountant, Ludhiana Under scanner If any candidate wants to serve a cup of tea, coffee and lemon water, it will cost him Rs 15, a ‘samosa’ Rs 15 with sauce and Rs 25 with ‘chana’.

The rates were fixed recently by a committee of senior officers on the directions of Punjab Chief Electoral Officer.

The Election Commission has deployed senior IRS officers to monitor the poll expenditure so that the candidates don’t cross the limit.

In the past, candidates would hire a CA after the voting day, who would make the entire expenditure list and later submit the details to the District Electoral Officer after the election process was over. “However, now it is not possible to wait that long and usually the expenses made every day are to be brought to book and a report is prepared every evening. The expenditure observers usually ask for the list once a week, or in certain cases twice a week, to tally the records,” said a CA, related to the process.

In addition, the expenditure observers continue to make field visits during rallies and meetings held by various candidates and make their own assessment and video record the same. Further, the candidate has to make every payment above Rs 10,000 by cheque/draft to ensure that the rules are followed in letter and spirit.

The CAs not only help the candidates avoid the “nitty-gritty” of maintaining the account books, but are also providing them ample time to concentrate on other poll activities. “It is practically not possible to canvass and then sit every evening to count the number of tea cups, lemon water, chairs, laddoos or other items used during the day,” said a SAD candidate.

With the EC tightening the noose to prevent the misuse of monetary power in the elections by allowing videography of the campaigning, tax experts are of the view that it was almost impossible for the candidates to suppress their expenditure.

In every district, the administration has formed expenditure monitoring committees and accounting teams at the constituency levels, which would closely monitor the poll expenses of the candidates through shadow registers.

The CAs are having a tough time with the EC keeping a strict vigil on the poll expenditure. “The election expenditure should not go beyond the ceiling of Rs 95 lakh by any means,” said a CA from Ludhiana, whose firm is managing two candidates in these elections.

“From the number of vehicles used in campaigning to flags and furniture used in political events is all under scrutiny and therefore our job becomes all the more important”, said a Patiala-based CA requesting anonymity.

