'Underpaid' brick-kiln workers protest

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 15

A large number of labourers, including women, working at brick-kilns protested for the third day today on Fazilka-Ferozepur Road.

The protesters have been blocking the highway near Lamochar Kalan village since May 13 over the allegations of being underpaid by the brick-kiln owners.

Gurnam Singh, chief, the Brick Kiln Workers’ Union (Punjab), and Fazilka CPI secretary Hans Raj Golden said the AAP government has betrayed the workers who were being exploited.

Sources said the brick-kiln owners were paying only Rs 500 for making 1,000 bricks against the fixed price of Rs 820. The agitating labourers alleged the officials concerned were hand in glove with the brick-kiln owners.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka, has appealed to the labourers to end their protest as 48 challans have been issued to different brick-kiln owners for violating the guidelines and stated that licence of a brick- kiln has also been suspended.