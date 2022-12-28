Ferozepur: Underpass flooded, villagers see red

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, December 27
Hundreds of residents of Begu Mahu village, situated 10 km from the district headquarters, lodged a protest against accumulation of water in the railway underpass which was constructed last year.
Protesters said owing to high water-level in the area, water keeps discharging from cracks and the underpass always remains inundated, posing problems, especially to school going children.
Sonu, a villager said, “As the underpass is situated in the middle of the village, students going to primary school, on the other side, have to either wade through muddy water or cross the unmanned railway track.”
Gurmeet Singh, district chief, BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur), said, “Recently, a delegation of the BKU leaders and villagers met the Deputy Commissioner, who assured us to resolve the issue at the earliest.”
“We have also sent memorandums to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, besides senior officials of the Railway, but nothing has happened so far,” said Gurmeet.
Sarpanch Yamna Bai said, “School going kids, besides villagers, face problem every day. During monsoon, the water level in this underpass goes up to seven foot. We have requested the authorities to make the railway crossing functional.”
Manpreet Singh and Angrej Singh said, “There is always a risk of losing crops while crossing this underpass.”
Priyank Gupta, Senior DEN, Ferozepur Railway Division, said the matter was in his knowledge and repair works would commence soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove