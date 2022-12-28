Ferozepur: Underpass flooded, villagers see red

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 27

Hundreds of residents of Begu Mahu village, situated 10 km from the district headquarters, lodged a protest against accumulation of water in the railway underpass which was constructed last year.

Protesters said owing to high water-level in the area, water keeps discharging from cracks and the underpass always remains inundated, posing problems, especially to school going children.

Sonu, a villager said, “As the underpass is situated in the middle of the village, students going to primary school, on the other side, have to either wade through muddy water or cross the unmanned railway track.”

Gurmeet Singh, district chief, BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur), said, “Recently, a delegation of the BKU leaders and villagers met the Deputy Commissioner, who assured us to resolve the issue at the earliest.”

“We have also sent memorandums to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, besides senior officials of the Railway, but nothing has happened so far,” said Gurmeet.

Sarpanch Yamna Bai said, “School going kids, besides villagers, face problem every day. During monsoon, the water level in this underpass goes up to seven foot. We have requested the authorities to make the railway crossing functional.”

Manpreet Singh and Angrej Singh said, “There is always a risk of losing crops while crossing this underpass.”

Priyank Gupta, Senior DEN, Ferozepur Railway Division, said the matter was in his knowledge and repair works would commence soon.

#Ferozepur