Undertakings by employees not binding on legal heirs: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that an undertaking furnished by an employee is binding only on him and cannot create liability of the legal heirs in the absence of any statutory provision. The assertion by Justice Jagmohan Bansal came in a case where a respondent-bank was claiming right to recover excess payment of pension from the legal heirs of a deceased employee on the ground that he had furnished an undertaking.

Justice Bansal also rapped the banks for erroneous functioning. The Bench asserted that the court was daily getting similar cases where excess payment was made on account of mistake on the bank’s part. The employer, the Union of India or the state government, was not at fault. It was the bank at fault “claiming that excess payment had been made on account of its mistake”.

Justice Bansal asserted: “There is no case wherein it has been found that mistake was on the part of employee. In every case, there is mistake on the part of the bank. The bank has initiated recovery even from the widow. It ill-behooves the banks”.

The assertions came on a petition seeking the setting aside of an order dated January 9, 2020, whereby the respondent recovered Rs 1,79,121 from the petitioner’s family pension. The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner’s husband retired from the Indian Navy in July 2011 before getting pension from the Government of India.

The petitioner-wife started getting family pension after the employee passed away in December 2019. The respondent recovered the amount from the family pension after it came to know that excess payment was made. Her counsel argued that the alleged excess payment was made during the employee’s lifetime and the respondent could not recover it from the family pension.

Justice Bansal asserted the respondent-bank was claiming right to recover excess payment of pension from legal heirs of the deceased employee. But the high court in another case involving similar issue had held that alleged excess payment could not be recovered from legal heirs.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

