Undertrial branded with hot spoon in Ropar jail

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 19

An undertrial facing a case under the NDPS Act has alleged that a senior jail official branded his back with a community-related word, using hot spoon, in the Ropar district jail.

The injured Baljit admitted to the local Civil Hospital said Deputy Jail Superintendent Ashish had been harassing him for the past four months after he raised objection over the torturing of another inmate.

Baljit, a Muslim from Una, said he was arrested for possessing poppy husk in October 2017. Since then, he has been lodged in the jail. Jail officials, particularly Ashish, had been harassing him on one pretext or the other and he even portrayed as Pakistani, he alleged.

Baljit alleged that on March 15, Ashish with help of other jail employees, overpowered him and branded his back with the word in Punjabi.

He said he was released on parole on March 16 to attend the marriage of his sister. But he got admitted to the hospital where doctors told him that it would take at least one week to heal the wounds.

Ashish, denying the allegations, said he had been on leave for his marriage since March 15. Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh said he had marked an inquiry into the allegations of Baljit and action would be taken, if any foul play was found on the part of jail employees.

Probe ordered