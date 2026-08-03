Undertrial dies after altercation over drinking water in Faridkot jail

An undertrial died at the Central Jail in Faridkot following a violent clash with an inmate over filling drinking water.

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According to official sources, a dispute broke out between two inmates near a drinking water point inside the jail block following an argument over whose turn it was to use the tap. The verbal spat quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. During the scuffle, accused Amritpal Singh, a resident of Bilaspur village in Moga, allegedly shoved victim Amandeep Singh of Barnala district with force. The impact caused Amandeep to lose his balance and hit his head on an adjacent brick wall, causing severe head trauma.

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Amandeep Singh was being lodged in the jail as an undertrial in connection with his father's murder. Sources in the jail said he largely kept to himself inside the prison and rarely had any visitors, with few family members coming to meet him due to the nature of the case against him.

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The victim collapsed on the spot following the assault. Prison staff and medical personnel rushed him to the jail's medical facility and later to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police were alerted and reached the jail premises to conduct an on-site inquiry into the incident. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused under Section 105 of the BNS. Jail officials have ordered a detailed internal inquiry into the security protocols and the sequence of events that led to the death.