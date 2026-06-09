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Home / Punjab / Undertrial escapes from Faridkot hospital; police launch manhunt

Undertrial escapes from Faridkot hospital; police launch manhunt

Loot case accused was undergoing treatment when he allegedly slipped past jail and police personnel

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 08:05 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Accused who fled from the hospital
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An undertrial prisoner, who was arrested in connection with a loot case, managed to escape from the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) here after giving the slip to the jail personnel on guard duty.

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​According to official sources, the accused, identified as Armandeep Singh had been lodged in the local jail under judicial custody. He was shifted to the hospital for specialised treatment after complaining of health issues and was escorted by jail and police personnel. However, taking advantage of a lapse in vigilance by the guards on duty, the accused managed to escape from the hospital premises undetected.

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​As soon as the matter came to light, senior police and jail authorities rushed to the spot to assess the security breach. A high alert was sounded across the district and neighbouring areas.

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​Confirming the incident, a senior police official said, “Multiple police teams have been formed and dispatched to various suspected hideouts of the fugitive. Checkpoints have been set up at all major entry and exit routes of the city and a thorough search operation is under way to re-arrest the accused at the earliest.”

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