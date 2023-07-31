Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, July 30

Teachers at government schools are upset over being ‘pressured’ by the Education Department to increase admissions at middle, high and senior-secondary schools, alleging that they are being threatened with show-cause notices.

They have demanded that the department desist from exerting ‘unwarranted pressure’ on centre head teachers (CHTs) and cancel the show-cause notices issued to various heads in Bathinda. The department said the notices were sent for the “lack of performance in enrolment”.

The Democratic teachers’ Front (DTF) submitted a memorandum addressed to the Education Minister at the office of Deputy District Education Officer, Patiala (Secondary). Members of the DTF said they would again submit another memorandum on the matter as the department had failed to adress their issues.

“Show-cause notices have been issued in various districts including Bathinda, while teachers at Patiala and other places have been threatened with the same,” a DTF office-bearer said.

Atinderpal Singh of the Democratic teachers’ Front said the enrolment targets were issued without any thought. He said: “In fact, most students have already taken admissions by now. Rather than holding the school heads responsible, the department should assess the complete scenario of the lack of enrolment and take requisite steps.”

Patiala DEO (Secondary) Harinder Kaur when contacted earlier said it was the duty of the heads and teachers to increase admissions. “They have been given targets and we will have to issue notices in case they fail to reach them.”

Secretary, School Education, Seema Jain also said: “We have compared the performance of teachers in increasing enrolments. They were given targets. The notices have been issued to those who have not performed up to the mark. The heads have to mobilise and enrol more students.”