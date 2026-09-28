Uneasy calm at LPU a day after complete lawlessness

A day after complete lawlessness prevailed on the campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU), an uneasy calm returned on Monday morning, with heavy police deployment continuing across the campus.

Traffic on the National Highway outside the university resumed after midnight, following a blockade by protesting students that had lasted nearly 21 hours.

Advertisement

LPU authorities began clearing the trail of devastation left behind after the violence. Cranes were brought in to remove police vehicles that were set on fire on the flyover outside the campus on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The university also began the clean-up of damaged property following the protests, with officials reporting the presence of “masked outsiders who even reportedly carried walkie-talkie sets with them”.

Of the nearly 40,000 students on the campus, more than half had left by trains, buses and cabs by Monday morning. Hundreds of parents reached the campus from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan to pick up their wards.

Advertisement

The exodus followed the university’s decision to keep the campus off for 10 days. The mid-term examinations, which were scheduled to begin on October 1, have also been postponed for now.

Internet services have remained suspended at the campus since midnight. While the shutdown may have helped restore calm by preventing students from posting videos and updates or coordinating through online platforms, it also created difficulties for students.

They said they were unable to use UPI for purchases or access study material online.

A student from Jammu said, “We are not used to keeping cash. Even the ATM inside the campus has been demolished.”

The students, however, said the canteens continued to function normally on Monday morning and they faced no difficulty in getting meals.

The campus remained heavily barricaded by the police, particularly ahead of the visit of Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to assess the situation.

Special DGP Parveen Sinha and DIG, Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla accompanied Yadav and briefed him about the developments on the campus.