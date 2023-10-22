Unemployed protesters climb atop water tank

Sangrur, October 21
Members of the ‘Unemployed 5,994 ETT and TET Pass’ union have refused to end their protest here. Two members of the union climbed atop the water tank here on Friday, with the others sitting near tank, demanding their appointment letters.
“We have cleared all three mandatory papers for our jobs and also have the required education qualification. The government is still delaying our appointments and it has also failed to present the case properly in the High Court. The protest would continue until we get our job letters,” said Raj Kumar, a protester.
Raj had climbed the water tank today with Mandeep Kumar, another protester. The protesters alleged that before the Assembly elections, AAP leaders had promised them government jobs.
Mandeep said the process to recruit ETT teachers was started in 2022 and they had cleared all three required exams.
