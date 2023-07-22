Unfortunate that Punjab governor doesn't know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, July 22
Days after the Punjab governor said the calling of a special Assembly session last month was likely a breach of law and procedure, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said it is "very unfortunate" that Banwarilal Purohit does not know whether the June 19-20 session was legal or illegal.
Mann said during the previous Amarinder Singh government, the Assembly session was called twice without the permission of the governor as the session was not prorogued.
The special Assembly session was called after consulting the experts of the Constitution, Mann said.
"It is very unfortunate that the Punjab governor does not know whether the session was legal or illegal," Mann told reporters here.
Purohit on July 17 wrote to the chief minister, saying he believed that calling the two-day special Assembly session was a breach of law and procedure.
