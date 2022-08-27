Unidentified men decamp with Rs 17 lakh after breaking open ATM in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, August 27
Unidentified persons broke open an ATM using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 17 lakh at Bham village, 23 km from here, police said on Saturday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh said police were examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the ATM kiosk and its adjoining areas.
Assistant manager of Punjab National Bank (Bham branch), Jasvir Singh, said the incident took place at around 2.40am and the burglars, who came in a car, took away about Rs 17 lakh.
The exact number of burglars was yet to be ascertained, the police said.
A case was registered at Chabbewal police station, said Khakh.
