Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 27

The Samvidhan Bachao Manch has condemned the statement of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar that farmers do not grow their produce organically rather they use heavy pesticides for better production so that they can sell it in mandis.

Manch leader Balkaran Singh Balli said, “In the garb of organic farming, the BJP-led Centre wants to give reins of control in the hands of corporate houses. Tomar’s statement is unfortunate wherein he said farmers grow agricultural produce with excessive use of pesticides. He claimed farmers do not consume it themselves but sell it in grain markets. Such a statement defames the image of farmers and is disrespectful to us.”

“Farmers use the same crop for their own consumption and selling in mandis. The minister must take back his statement and tender an apology to farmers of the country,” he added.

