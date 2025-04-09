Union Cabinet meet today, likely to clear Zirakpur bypass project

The Union Cabinet is likely to okay construction of a six-lane Zirakpur bypass between Punjab and Haryana during its meeting scheduled to take place today.

The bypass, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, will help ease traffic congestion between the two states, especially on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway.

In addition to this, the Union Cabinet is also likely to clear a water management and irrigation scheme, which will help in water conservation and improving irrigation facilities.

It may also give ex-post facto approval to the Waqf Amendment Act, which became applicable from April 8 onwards.