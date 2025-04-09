DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Union Cabinet meet today, likely to clear Zirakpur bypass project

Union Cabinet meet today, likely to clear Zirakpur bypass project

The bypass is to be built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:57 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at a light point in Zirakpur. - File photo
The Union Cabinet is likely to okay construction of a six-lane Zirakpur bypass between Punjab and Haryana during its meeting scheduled to take place today.

The bypass, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, will help ease traffic congestion between the two states, especially on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway.

In addition to this, the Union Cabinet is also likely to clear a water management and irrigation scheme, which will help in water conservation and improving irrigation facilities.

It may also give ex-post facto approval to the Waqf Amendment Act, which became applicable from April 8 onwards.

