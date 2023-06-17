Union Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Punjab, Haryana on Sunday

PTI

Chandigarh, June 17

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address two rallies in Punjab's Gurdaspur and Haryana's Sirsa on Sunday as part of his party's public outreach to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

A BJP leader said Shah would highlight various achievements of the party-led government at the Centre.

Tight security arrangements have been made for both the rallies.

All security arrangements for the rally in Gurdaspur had been made, a Punjab Police official said.

For Shah's visit to Sirsa in Haryana, more than 30 senior police officers, including 15 IPS officers, would be overseeing the security, official sources said.

"Adequate arrangements related to security have been made," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Sirsa, Ajaib Singh, said on Saturday.

Haryana Director General of Police PK Agrawal, along with senior officers, has reviewed the security arrangements in Sirsa.