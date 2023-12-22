Union Minister to discuss SYL issue with Mann, Khattar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said his meeting with Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers, scheduled for December 28 in Chandigarh, has been called to discuss the long-standing issue of the SYL canal between the two states.

The primary objective of this meeting is to explore solutions in line with the directives issued by the Supreme Court, the minister told The Tribune on Thursday.

Minister Shekhawat emphasised the meeting’s context, stating, “The meeting is convened in response to the Supreme Court’s orders and we aim to collaboratively identify a resolution in accordance with the court’s directives.”

Despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s explicit stance that the state lacks surplus water for sharing with other states, Shekhawat outlined the purpose of the meeting, noting, “The discussion is necessary as Haryana has fulfilled its obligations regarding the canal and the pending issue now lies with Punjab.”

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had already announced that this meeting would be on the crucial issue and he would attend it. Even Mann has affirmed his attendance but reiterated that Punjab does not have spare water for sharing with any other states.

The meeting marks the second initiative by the Union Jal Shakti Minister and follows the Supreme Court’s directive during an earlier hearing, asking the Centre to mediate between the two states.

The SYL canal project was conceptualised to facilitate the equitable water sharing between the two states, drawing water from the Ravi and the Beas. The ambitious project outlines a 214-km canal, with Punjab being responsible for constructing a 122-km stretch and Haryana tasked with the remaining 92 km.

Responding to the complexity of the issue, the Supreme Court, on October 4, had directed the Centre to conduct a survey of the allocated land in Punjab for the construction of the canal. The upcoming meeting is poised to address the critical aspects and foster dialogue between the states and officials concerned .

