Union threatens agitation if FIRs lodged against farmers; demand effective solution to stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 17

Farmers, under the banner of the Kirti Kisan Union, staged a protest over the issue of paddy stubble management at Ambedkar Park here today.

Provide effective solution Instead of providing an effective solution to stubble-burning, the government has announced registering of FIRs against farmers. If any action is initiated against farmers, we will start an agitation. Swaran Singh, Secy, Kirti Kisan Union

They raised slogans against the state government, stating that instead of providing “effective” solution to burning residue, the government had decided to toughen its stance and lodge FIRs against farmers reported to be burning stubble.

Farm leaders said if the government lodged FIRs against farmers, the union would resort to a statewide agitation.

The protesters later carried out a march and placed heaps of paddy residue in front of the mini secretariat to express their resentment against the district administration.

Swaran Singh, secretary of the union, said: “Instead of providing effective solution to stubble burning, the state government has announced to register FIR against farmers for burning residue. We will not tolerate such actions. If any action is initiated against farmers, we will start a statewide agitation.”

“We wanted to submit a warning letter, but no official from the district administration turned up to take it, so we hung it on the entrance gate of the mini secretariat,” he added.

