Unions refute govt's claim of canal water at tail-end villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

A group of five kisan unions have rebutted the claim made by the state government of giving canal water to farmers at the tail-end villages and bricklaying of all the minors along with restoration of abandoned water courses.

Leaders of these unions — BKU (Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee — said the claims are contrary to the ground reality because the water was discharged in the minors at a much later stage and only half of the allocated water was released.

Balbir Singh Rajewal and Prem Singh Bhangu said the state government was releasing 4,036 cusecs more water to Rajasthan over and above its allocation of 1,778 cusecs from Khakha head and 1,688 cusecs from Makhha head, which would definitely decrease the water discharge in the canals and minors, belying the claim of the state government.

“The minors were opened one week later than the scheduled time. Although it reached up to the tail-end due to bricklaying, but a larger area remained dry as the water did not even reach the water courses,” they said.

They said 75 per cent of the minors were yet to be brick laid except in the districts of Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Sangrur. Due to the scarcity of canal water, farmers had to depend on underground water for the extraction, for which more than 15 hours of electricity supply is being given by the state government.

“How can the underground water be saved when extra canal water is going to Rajasthan instead of giving to Punjab farmers due to the reasons best known to the state government,” they asked.

They also demanded MSP and procurement for ‘moong’, maize, mustard etc. which are selling in the market much below the promised MSP as the government has run away from the purchase.