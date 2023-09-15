‘Unique ID’ for industrialists in Punjab border dists

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, September 14

To give a major fillip to the industry in the state, especially in border areas, Punjab will soon provide a unique “border area identification” to industrialists in six districts — Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Fazilka — to facilitate a special economic package and compensation to them.

Tourism squad announced CM Bhagwant Mann has announced a tourism police squad and an eco-friendly shuttle bus service for Amritsar

The squad, which will be a dedicated unit of the Punjab Police, will have a separate dress code

The programme is being worked out based on a feedback from industrialists. This was revealed during the maiden ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ in Amritsar today, where AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann put forth the party’s agenda on future programmes on industrialisation for inviting fresh investment in the state.

Mann said the state had been able to attract investment to the tune of Rs 50,840 crore, with Tata Steels making the biggest contribution and Jindal Steel, Virbio, Class, Tafe, Hindustan Liver and others too investing in the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann directed Irrigation Secretary Krishan Kumar to ensure that the canal water supply was made available to industrialists as well. Spelling out the pro-industry measures, he said system-generated renewals for consent to establish and operate and authorisation to all categories of small-scale industries on the basis of self-declaration were a few changes introduced by the AAP government to woo fresh investment in the state.

The Chief Minister further said a voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) had been introduced for the industries by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). Earlier, small units operating without the PPCB’s permission were made to pay the consent fee from the date of commissioning along with a penalty fee. Units violating environmental norms earlier had their power supply disconnected and premises sealed. But now, with a small fee they could apply for registration with the board under the VDS, he said, adding that the PPCB had set up a help desk to facilitate the industry and a time-bound resolution of its grievances.

#Fazilka #Gurdaspur #Pathankot #Tarn Taran