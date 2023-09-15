 ‘Unique ID’ for industrialists in Punjab border dists : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • ‘Unique ID’ for industrialists in Punjab border dists

‘Unique ID’ for industrialists in Punjab border dists

Modalities being worked out to extend economic package to them

‘Unique ID’ for industrialists in Punjab border dists


Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, September 14

To give a major fillip to the industry in the state, especially in border areas, Punjab will soon provide a unique “border area identification” to industrialists in six districts — Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Fazilka — to facilitate a special economic package and compensation to them.

Tourism squad announced

  • CM Bhagwant Mann has announced a tourism police squad and an eco-friendly shuttle bus service for Amritsar
  • The squad, which will be a dedicated unit of the Punjab Police, will have a separate dress code

The programme is being worked out based on a feedback from industrialists. This was revealed during the maiden ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ in Amritsar today, where AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann put forth the party’s agenda on future programmes on industrialisation for inviting fresh investment in the state.

Mann said the state had been able to attract investment to the tune of Rs 50,840 crore, with Tata Steels making the biggest contribution and Jindal Steel, Virbio, Class, Tafe, Hindustan Liver and others too investing in the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann directed Irrigation Secretary Krishan Kumar to ensure that the canal water supply was made available to industrialists as well. Spelling out the pro-industry measures, he said system-generated renewals for consent to establish and operate and authorisation to all categories of small-scale industries on the basis of self-declaration were a few changes introduced by the AAP government to woo fresh investment in the state.

The Chief Minister further said a voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) had been introduced for the industries by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). Earlier, small units operating without the PPCB’s permission were made to pay the consent fee from the date of commissioning along with a penalty fee. Units violating environmental norms earlier had their power supply disconnected and premises sealed. But now, with a small fee they could apply for registration with the board under the VDS, he said, adding that the PPCB had set up a help desk to facilitate the industry and a time-bound resolution of its grievances.

#Fazilka #Gurdaspur #Pathankot #Tarn Taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Amritsar campus notes

Warm welcome for KBC winner

6
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

7
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

8
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

9
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

10
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All