Home / Punjab / University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University team wins 9th GNLU Moot on Securities & Investment Law and secures top honours

University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University team wins 9th GNLU Moot on Securities & Investment Law and secures top honours

The competition, hosted by Gujarat National Law University in February 2026, is one of India’s leading commercial-law moots

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:57 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
The team composed entirely of second-year law students Manraj Singh Chandpuri, Navnoor Rana and Harliv Kaur Mundi.
A three-member team from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Panjab University, has won the prestigious 9th GNLU Moot on Securities and Investment Law, 2026.

The team composed entirely of second-year law students Manraj Singh Chandpuri, Navnoor Rana and Harliv Kaur Mundi, not only emerged champions but also took home the second-best written submission award and the best researcher award.

The competition, hosted by Gujarat National Law University in February 2026, is one of India’s leading commercial-law moots and is in collaboration with leading partners such as Bombay Stock Exchange India Investor Protection Fund, Trilegal, Finsec Law Advisors, Regstreet Law Advisors, Joby Matthew & Associates, National Stock Exchange, DKL Advocates, etc. The Finals were between UILS as petitioners and Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad as respondents.

For UILS, the victory is significant as it marks the first time the Chandigarh based institution has won this particular national competition.

The team credits their success to constant support from Prof. (Dr.) Shruti Bedi (Director, UILS) and Dr. Supreet Gill (Faculty in Charge, Moot Court Society, UILS). “We approached the case as underdogs,” the team noted. The law appeared to favour the other side, but by focusing on investor protection and the unaddressed U.S. law risk, we attempted to convince the judges that a more expansive view of the precedent was necessary.”

The achievement underscored UILS’s growing reputation in mooting circles and highlights the quality of legal research and advocacy training at the university.

