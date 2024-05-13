 Unlike past elections, drug issue takes back seat in this border seat : The Tribune India

Unlike past elections, drug issue takes back seat in this border seat

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 12

Unlike previous elections, drugs are no longer a strong poll issue this time. Once considered a cobweb of police-politician nexus, the entire focus has been placed on drug dispensing drones reportedly originating from Pakistan.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s statement that ‘kaan pakad ke bade-bade leaderon ko jail ke andar kar doonga’ (will make those big leaders pay for being involved in drug smuggling) during rallies before the 2022 Assembly elections had become political statements of the past. This time, his party nominee and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is keeping mum on the issue during the rallies while holding Pakistan-based smugglers responsible for the malaise.

BJP nominee and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been making a point to inform the electorate that a strong government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would curb drug smuggling across the border. He is assuring them of introducing the medical treatment being applied in the USA where he had been ambassador of India.

SAD nominee Anil Joshi does not forget to remind people of the promise of the AAP government to eradicate drug addiction from Punjab before coming to power in the state during rallies. Claiming that addiction is still rampant, he says the AAP-led government has not unearthed any nexus involving sharks.

The data compiled by the BSF suggested that Pakistan-based cross-border drug operatives increased their attempts to push drugs and narcotics inside Punjab in 2023. More than 100 drones were either brought down or seized by the BSF in 2023, indicating that the Pakistani-based agencies had been increasingly trying to use the aerial mode to carry out their drug operations. Breaking all previous records of the seizure of heroin, about 500 kg heroin was seized in Punjab in 2023. In 2022, 316 kg heroin was seized and 190 drone intrusions reported in the state, in which 22 drones were brought down or seized by the BSF. In 2021, 485.165 kg heroin was seized while 64 drone intrusions were reported.

A year before the conclusion of the second consecutive term of then Parkash Singh Badal government in 2017, a movie ‘Udta Punjab’ had stirred up a hornet’s nest in Punjab politics. Then Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was forced to make a statement against the claims of the movie and had even blamed then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for “maligning” the image of the state by claiming 70 per cent drug addiction in Punjab in 2012.

Drug addiction continued to be a big political issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha election here. However, this time around, the issue has not dominated the political discourse in the Lok Sabha elections.

Over 100 drones brought down in 2023

Over 100 drones brought down in 2023

